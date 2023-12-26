GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion | South Africa win toss, elect to field against India

India have handed a Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm, according to the Indian team management

December 26, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Centurion

PTI
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, on December 26, 2023.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion, on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field against India in the first Test in Centurion on Tuesday.

The toss for the first Test of the Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield. The first two days of the game are under rain threat.

India have handed a Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm, according to the Indian team management.

For the hosts South Africa, middle-order batter David Bedingham and bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger are making their Test debuts.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa in 31 years.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

