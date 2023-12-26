IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion | India reach 91/3 at lunch against South Africa

December 26, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Centurion

India reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch on the first day of the opening Test of the two-match series in Centurion on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three before Virat Kohli (33 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (31 not out) rode on luck to stabilise the visitors’ innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/23), who made his Test debut, looked dangerous while Kagiso Rabada (1/15) picked up the other wicket as South Africa managed 26 overs in the first session.

Earlier, the toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

India handed Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 91 for 3 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 33 not out, Shreyas Iyer 31 not out; Nandre Burger 2/23).

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger.

