GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs NZ third Test: Don’t know how the Pant decision was overturned, says Rohit Sharma

New Zealand captain Tom Latham stated his troupe was confident it had heard two sounds.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Why the spike? Pant explains his case to the onfield umpires while waiting for the DRS verdict.

Why the spike? Pant explains his case to the onfield umpires while waiting for the DRS verdict. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rishabh Pant’s controversial dismissal turned out to be as big as talking point as India’s defeat – and the series whitewash, as a result – in the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

India’s hopes of chasing down a target of 147 hinged primarily on Pant’s shoulders. While he was playing a blinder, Ajaz Patel turned one on him, the ball appeared to have rapped into the pads very close to the pads, Pant was ruled not out and Tom Latham asked for a DRS referral.

Despite the bat being close to pad, TV umpire Paul Reiffel overturned the decision, sparking astonishment from Pant’s face before taking the long walk back. Captain Rohit Sharma hoped that the umpires remained consistent in their approach.

“If we say something, it is not accepted well. But if there is no conclusive evidence, it has to stand with the umpire’s on-field decision. That is what I have been told, so I don’t know how that decision was overturned since the umpire didn’t give him out. The bat was clearly close to the pad,” Rohit said.

“I don’t know if it is the right thing for me to talk about. It is something for the umpires to think about. Have the same rules for every team, and not keep changing their mind. That dismissal actually was very, very crucial from our point of view. Rishabh was really looking good at that point and it felt like he would take us through. But it was an unfortunate dismissal, got out and then we were bowled out right after that.”

New Zealand captain Tom Latham stated his troupe was confident it had heard two sounds.

“The footage that the third umpire gets, that’s certainly out of our control in terms of what that may look like but we obviously heard a couple of noises and decided to take the review and obviously, it fell on the right side for us, so that’s obviously up to the umpires. It’s out of our control,” Latham said.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.