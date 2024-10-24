IND vs NZ second Test: MCA secretary apologises to fans for water shortage

Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary Kamlesh Pisal has apologised to spectators who faced extreme inconvenience due to shortage of drinking water on a hot and humid day at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s stadium on Thursday (October 24, 2024), the first day of India’s second Test against New Zealand.

“I sincerely apologise to all the fans for the inconvenience caused today, especially due to water shortage. We have already addressed it and I assure you that from tomorrow until the end of the game, free drinking water will be supplied in every stand without any problem.” Pisal said.

On Day One, around lunch time, free water kiosks in all the stands — most of which are without a shade — ran out of water. While the North Stand situation was the messiest as it took almost three hours to regularise, south, east and west stands’ saw infrequent water supply for 45 minutes up to an hour.

The North Stand spectators — sitting under a blazing sun — ran out of patience and tried to breach the barricades in search of water. It even led to a fracas after unknown vendors sold half litre bottles for exorbitant price. A group of fans resorted to loud vocal protests, dragging select office-bearers’ by their name.

“The MCA has not authorised anyone to sell water, so we are getting to the bottom of the issue. And the supply at two or three points in the North Stand was interrupted since the MCA tried to serve chilled water to spectators considering the October heat,” Pisal said.

Pisal, along with MCA apex council members and chief operating officer Ajinkya Joshi, has directed the event management agency and water supply vendor to double the number of water supply kiosks from Day Two.