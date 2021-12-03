Ind vs NZ second Test | It was more about grit, says Mayank

Says tips from Dravid and Gavaskar helped him immensely

From losing his place, being pushed lower down the order in Australia to missing out on the series in England after being hit on the helmet in the nets just before the opening Test, Mayank Agarwal has had a roller-coaster ride over the last 12 months.

No wonder then that the opener was elated with his unbeaten century on the first day of India’s second Test against New Zealand.

“This innings was more about grit and determination, just to stick with the plan, be disciplined. I know I didn’t look good sometimes but I got the job done,” he said on Friday.

He admitted that the tips from head coach Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar helped him immensely.

“When I was selected (for the series), Rahul bhai spoke to me. He asked me to control what is in my hands. Gavasakar sir told me that I should consider keeping the bat a bit low initially in my innings.”