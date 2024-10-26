IND vs NZ second Test: Day 3 in pictures, October 26, 2024

New Zealand have created history! It’s taken them seven decades but the Black Caps finally have a series win in India! And it’s in n emphatic manner, with a dominant show for the second consecutive week.

India’s 12-year-long unbeaten series record at home has been broken. The World Test Championship final spot is in jeopardy and they have lots of questions to ponder over before heading to Mumbai for the Diwali Test!

New Zealand players celebrate after winning the second Test against India in Pune on October 26, 2024.

Captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham shake hands after New Zealand won the second test cricket match in Pune on October 26, 2024.

Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are seen dejected after New Zealand defeated India in the second Test in Pune. This is the first Test series loss for India in 12 years.

New Zealand cricketers made history on the Indian soil by winning a Test series after seven decades. India lost the first Test series at home after 12 years.

The stand-out performer for New Zealand is Mitchell Santner who took 13 wickets in the match and played a useful knock in the first innings.

After the dismissals of the top order, Ravindra Jadeja played a lone hand and was the last batsman to be dismissed as India was bundled out for 245 in the second innings.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played brilliantly in the second innings but that was not enough for Team India as they succumbed to the guiles of Mitchell Santner.

Captain Rohit Sharma could not fire in both the innings as he failed miserably by getting out for 0 and 8 in the match.

Virat Kohli failed to show his class in both the innings as he succumbed to the guiles of Mitchell Santner in both the innings of the second Test