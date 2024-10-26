GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs NZ second Test: Day 3 in pictures, October 26, 2024

With their emphatic win in the second Test, New Zealand had dominated the show for the second consecutive week

Updated - October 26, 2024 05:23 pm IST

New Zealand have created history! It’s taken them seven decades but the Black Caps finally have a series win in India! And it’s in n emphatic manner, with a dominant show for the second consecutive week.

India’s 12-year-long unbeaten series record at home has been broken. The World Test Championship final spot is in jeopardy and they have lots of questions to ponder over before heading to Mumbai for the Diwali Test!

(IND vs NZ second Test: Day 2 in pictures, October 25, 2024)

(IND vs NZ second Test: Day 1 in pictures, October 24, 2024)

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand players celebrate after winning the second Test against India in Pune on October 26, 2024.

Photo: PTI

Captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham shake hands after New Zealand won the second test cricket match in Pune on October 26, 2024.

Photo: KUNAL PATIL

Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are seen dejected after New Zealand defeated India in the second Test in Pune. This is the first Test series loss for India in 12 years.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand cricketers made history on the Indian soil by winning a Test series after seven decades. India lost the first Test series at home after 12 years.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

The stand-out performer for New Zealand is Mitchell Santner who took 13 wickets in the match and played a useful knock in the first innings.

Photo: K BHAGYA PRAKSH

After the dismissals of the top order, Ravindra Jadeja played a lone hand and was the last batsman to be dismissed as India was bundled out for 245 in the second innings.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played brilliantly in the second innings but that was not enough for Team India as they succumbed to the guiles of Mitchell Santner.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Captain Rohit Sharma could not fire in both the innings as he failed miserably by getting out for 0 and 8 in the match.

Photo: K BHAGYA PRAKSH

Virat Kohli failed to show his class in both the innings as he succumbed to the guiles of Mitchell Santner in both the innings of the second Test

Photo: K BHAGYA PRAKSH

Ravindra Jadeja did well on the third day by taking 3 wickets in the morning session to restrict New Zealand for 255 in the second innings.

Published - October 26, 2024 05:22 pm IST

New Zealand players celebrate after winning the second Test against India in Pune on October 26, 2024.
Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash
