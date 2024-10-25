GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs NZ second Test: Day 2 in pictures, October 25, 2024

New Zealand tightened its noose around India. New Zealand is on the cusp of a historic series win in India. 

Updated - October 25, 2024 05:48 pm IST

New Zealand’s day on every count! Mitchell Santner broke the back of India’s batting and gave the Kiwis a comprehensive 103-run lead. 

Tom Latham then played a captain’s knock to ensure New Zealand tightened its noose around India. New Zealand is on the cusp of a historic series win in India. 

Can India mark a miraculous turnaround with New Zealand leading by 301 runs!

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner proved to be nemesis for the Indian batsmen as he claimed seven wickets in the first innings and his effort enabled India to be dismissed for 156, in Pune on October 25, 2024

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Virat Kohli was dimissed by Mitchell Santner for 1 in the second Test in Pune.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Mitchell Santner bowled brilliantly as this delivery dismissed Akash Deep on day 2 of the second Test in Pune.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Ravindra Jadeja was the top scorer for India in the first innings of the second Test. Jadeja scored 38 in the total score of 156.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Rishabh Pant on day 2 of the second Test in Pune.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham scored a brilliant 86 to take New Zealand lead past 300.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell was not out on 30 and he is expected to take Kiwis past 350.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

Having taken seven wickets in the first innings, Washington Sundar took four wickets in the second New Zealand innings.

Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was dismissed by Washington Sundar. Ravindra was castled by Sundar in both the innings.

Published - October 25, 2024 05:45 pm IST

