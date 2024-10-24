All-rounder Washington Sundar justified his selection with a career-best 7 for 59 to help India bowl out New Zealand for 259, but the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma early in their first innings when stumps were drawn on day 1 of the second Test, in Pune on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

India crawled to 16 for one in 11 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (6 not out) and Shubman Gill (10 not out) at the crease, trailing by another 243 runs in the first innings.

Washington Sunday, playing in his fifth Test, took his career-best 7 for 59 and spun out New Zealand for 259 in the first innings of the second Test in Pune on October 24, 2024.

Washington Sundar being hugged by captain Rohit Sharma after his career-best 7-wicket haul in the New Zealand first innings of the second Test in Pune.

After winning the toss, New Zealand openers gave their team a sedate start when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Tom Latham in Pune.

After the dismissal of Tom Latham, New Zealand’s other opener Devon Conway played brilliantly to score 76. He was also dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Continuing his good form from the first Test, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra played a good knock of 65 but he was dismised by Washington Sundar.

New Zealand’s Will Young was the third wicket for Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings of the second Test in Pune.

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his fifty and being congratulated by Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell was foxed by a Washington Sundar beauty on day 1 of the second Test in Pune.

Another beauty from Washington Sundar ends the stay of Ajaz Patel