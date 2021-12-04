Ind vs NZ second Test | Ajaz Patel becomes third player to take all 10 wickets

04 December 2021 13:15 IST

The other two international players are England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel, on December 4, became the third player to take all 10 wickets in an innings. This happened during the second day of the second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The other two international players are England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble.

Jim Laker achieved this feat against Australia in 1956. Jim Laker took 19 wickets in that Test match.

Advertising

Advertising

In 1999, Anil Kumble took all the 10 wickets against Pakistan in New Delhi.

Ajaz rattled the home team in the first session with wickets in successive balls to be on a hat-trick before overnight batsman Mayank Agarwal scored 150 to help India to a challenging total.

Ajaz sent back Agarwal, who started the day on 120 with India on 221-4, to break a 67-run stand involving Axar Patel, who made 52.

The wily spinner soon got Axar lbw and wrapped up the Indian innings to be surrounded by jubilant Kiwi players.

Resuming the day at 221 for four, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325.

India lost Wrridhiman Saha (27) and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive balls early in the morning session before Mayank Agarwal (150) and Axar Patel (52) took the score past 300-run mark.