IND vs NZ first Test: Why India lost to New Zealand in Bengaluru?

Despite losing the first Test, India maintained their top spot in the World Test Championship table. New Zealand rose to the fourth position in the table.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST

N Kesavan
Captain Rohit Sharma seen during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024

Captain Rohit Sharma seen during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

India was beaten in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on October 20.

Put another way, New Zealand defeated India comprehensively, by 8 wickets on the fifth day.

What went wrong for India?

The first mistake was captain Rohit Sharma’s. He didn’t read the pitch and the conditions well in Bengaluru. He decided to bat first despite overcast weather. Lest one forgets, the first day’s play was washed out due to heavy rains.

Since the weather was damp, the pitch was under covers. Despite that, Rohit Sharma made a grave error of not bowling first. That ensured that it ended up being a nightmare for Indian batsmen. New Zealand fast bowlers used the overcast conditions well and bowled excellently and bundled out India for a mere 46 runs. It was the lowest Indian total at home. Riding on Rachin Ravindra’s brilliant century, New Zealand out batted India out of the first Test. 

Although India fought back valiantly in the second innings, with centuries from Sarfaraz Khan and brilliant batting from Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it was not enough for India to stop New Zealand from winning the Test.

Another mistake was that India played with three spinners and two fast bowlers. India should have played three fast bowlers. Akash Deep would have been an ideal choice over Kuldeep Yadav. It is a mystery why the team management opted for another spinner despite having better fast bowling options. 

The selection of team was another major mistake by captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir. If a fast bowler was included in the team, then it would have been a different ballgame for the Indian side.

Although Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj did bowl well, it was not enough to stop the Kiwis from being triumphant in the first Test of the series.

Despite losing the first Test, India maintained their top spot in the World Test Championship table, while New Zealand rose to the fourth position in the table.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:25 pm IST

