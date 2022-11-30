  1. EPaper
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI | Rain washes out third ODI, India loses series against New Zealand 0-1

The Kiwis were chasing a modest Indian total of 219, when rain interrupted the play.

November 30, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Christchurch

PTI
India’s Washington Sundar reacts as New Zealand’s Devon Conway runs between wickets during the third and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022.

India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after the third game was called off due to rain in Christchurch on November 30.

Sent in to bat, India were all out for 219 in 47.3 overs with Washington Sundar (51) and Shreyas Iyer (49) doing the bulk of the scoring.

In reply, New Zealand were comfortably placed at 104 for one in 18 overs when the heavens opened up.

Shreyas Iyer bats during the ODI between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, New Zealand on November 30, 2022.

With rain showing no signs of relenting, the umpires decided to call off the contest.

New Zealand had won the first ODI by in Hamilton by seven wickets. The second game was also washed out.

Brief scores

India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Adam Milne 3/57, Daryl Mitchell 3/25).

New Zealand: 104 for 1 in 18 overs (Finn Allen 57; Umran Malik 1/31).

