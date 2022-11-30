Ind vs NZ 3nd ODI | New Zealand opts to bowl

November 30, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - Christchurch

India retained the same playing XI that played the abandoned second ODI, while New Zealand brought in Adam Milne in place of Michael Bracewell.

PTI

New Zealand’s coach Gary Stead (C) talks with Kane Williamson (R) ahead of the third and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against India here on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The toss was delayed briefly due to a drizzle but no overs were lost.

The second ODI was washed out in Hamilton on Sunday following two rain interruptions.

Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

