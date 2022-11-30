Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI | New Zealand bowls out India for 219

November 30, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Christchurch

Indian batters struggled to get going against a spirited New Zealand bowling attack to be dismissed for a paltry 219 in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Washington Sundar top-scored with a 64-ball 51, while Shreyas Iyer made 49 in an otherwise batting flop show by India as they were bowled out in 47.3 overs.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne (3/57) and Daryl Mitchell (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers, while Tim Southee returned with figures of 2 for 36.

Brief Scores:

India: 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Adam Milne 3/57, Daryl Mitchell 3/25).

New Zealand opts to bowl

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against India here on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

India retained the same playing XI that played the abandoned second ODI, while New Zealand brought in Adam Milne in place of Michael Bracewell.

The toss was delayed briefly due to a drizzle but no overs were lost.

The second ODI was washed out in Hamilton on Sunday following two rain interruptions.

Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.