Ind vs NZ 2nd Test | Injuries rule out players on both teams

Mumbai

03 December 2021 10:33 IST

Ishant, Jadeja, Rahane out of 2nd Test, New Zealand to play without Kane Williamson

Injuries on the Indian as well as the New Zealand team will force some players to sit out the second Test.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, whose place in the playing eleven seemed doubtful due to lack of form, was on Friday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring niggle along with two more injured senior players Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," read a BCCI statement.

Ishant, who would also have been dropped, developed a left little finger dislocation, as per the media release.

"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai."

The big blow is, however, Jadeja's forearm injury, with which he played the Kanpur Test.

"All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm.

"He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai."

Kane Williamson ruled out

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss also the second and final Test due to the recurrence of his left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of this year.

Tom Latham will lead the side in place of Williamson, who has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared-up during the first Test and with it failing to improve in the days following the match, the call was made to rule the captain out.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," Stead said.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.”

"Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn't an option," he further stated.

Stead informed that Williamson will require sustained rest.

"It's been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him,” he said.

"He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading," he added.

The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.