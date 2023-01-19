Ind vs NZ 1st ODI | We were just trying to give ourselves a chance: Michael Bracewell

January 19, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

Michael Bracewell, who nearly pulled off a sensational win with his outstanding 78-ball 140 against India in the first ODI in Hyderabad on January 18 night said that they (he and Mitchell Santner) never talked about winning initially but just wanted to take it deep and give themselves a chance.

The New Zealand centurion, whose stunning partnership with Santner, scared the Indians, said once they settled, they wanted to have a good crack and that they needed to back themselves with 20 needed off the last over.

“The bowlers did well in that period [after he got his century] with their Yorkers. Credit to them,” Bracewell said. “We were just trying to give ourselves a chance, we managed to get a partnership but unfortunately it wasn’t enough which is a bit of a bummer really,” he said.

“It’s early on in my international career so I don’t have a lot of footage of these bowlers but I try to get a feel of what they bowl,” Bracewell said. New Zealand captain Tom Latham said it was an amazing innings from Bracewell.

“The situation of the game and then to play an innings like that needing 12 off four to put us in that situation was outstanding,” he said. “Disappointing not to cross the line. Right up there, chasing a big score, team under pressure and it was outstanding,” the captain said.

“We have seen it from him [Bracewell] before, believe it or not. Hopefully we can take a lot of confidence from that for the next game. I think the ball gripped a bit more, we saw them use the cutters more. But the partnership [162 runs for the seventh wicket] between Bracewell and Santner was great,” he said.

