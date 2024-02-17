IND vs ENG Tests | Ashwin has carved a niche in his own unique way

February 17, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Chennai

In the oriental land of spin with its legacy further embellished through the famous quartet led by Bishan Singh Bedi, the slow-art’s conveyor belt had additional luminaries like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. Among these Indian stalwarts of guile and the wicked grin, R. Ashwin has carved his unique niche and ‘Mount 500’ in Tests is the latest milestone to greet the off-spinner.

Dismissing England opener Zak Crawley to register his 500th wicket during the Test at Rajkot, Ashwin’s success had an inevitable air. After Kumble’s 619 scalps, Ashwin is placed second among Indians and, among all, he occupies the ninth slot with Aussie Nathon Lyon (517) just a touch ahead.

The man from Chennai has charted his own path, being a constant bugbear to rival batters and like the late maestro Shane Warne, Ashwin plays an evangelical role in promoting spin. He will hint at new mystical products buzzing from his twitchy fingers and cultivate an air of mystery.

Having made his Test debut in 2011, he is intrinsic to the Test XI. At times overseas, the odd musical-chairs have been played with Ravindra Jadeja but the same fate did affect the duopoly of Kumble and Harbhajan too. To last this long and stay fit despite his 37 summers reveals Ashwin’s fierce desire to compete.

Even non-strikers are wary about him as he will quickly whip the bails off if they stray. It reflects Ashwin’s game-awareness. He has held his own with the bat too, scoring critical runs.

Having done the hard yards in domestic cricket and catching the eye through his exploits in the Indian Premier League, Ashwin, the Test star, has a durability that may have eluded him in his later years in the blue shade. Yet, he forced his way back into the national squad during last year’s World Cup in India.

Forging a potent combination with various fellow-spinners including his latest partner Jadeja, Ashwin has consistently delivered for India. To get to 500 in his 98th Test is a measure of his remarkable consistency. It also helps that he is a multi-dimensional personality.

He does these free-flowing conversations in the digital space, with athletes, actors and members of the public. There is always a ticking mind. More laurels are in store, especially his 100th Test, but for now Ashwin will look back at a splendid career which has more chapters in store.