IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

January 22, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on January 22.

The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI also said that Kohli had discussed with skipper Rohit Sharma and team management about his decision to pull-out.

"Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," the release further stated.

The BCCI will announce the replacement soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.