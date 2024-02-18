ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs ENG third Test | Jaiswal looks like a superstar in the making: Duckett

February 18, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Rajkot

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the 3rd day of 3rd Test match between India and England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Referring to left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as a “superstar in the making,” Ben Duckett, the England opener, stressed England deserved credit for changing the way Test cricket is being played by various teams.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the (English) summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket,” Duckett said, when asked about Jaiswal’s counterattack that took the game away from England in the last session. “He looks like a superstar in the making, Unfortunately (for us), he is in some very good form at the moment. He is due a couple of low ones.”

After being pinned in all the departments right through the day’s play, Duckett, the highest individual scorer of the match, gave India full credit. “It was one of those days when we have to give credit to India. This morning they were very good and they didn’t make it easy to score. It felt like their plans were a lot better than maybe last night and unfortunately we just kept on losing wickets at the wrong times.”

“Then with the ball I didn’t think we bowled badly at all and Jaiswal has played another incredible innings there. He looks an amazing player. And it’s just one of those days. We’ll come back tomorrow and give it our best,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US