GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs ENG third Test | I don’t exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner: Ashwin

The only other bowler with more Test wickets than him is Anil Kumble, the legendary leg-spinner

February 17, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Rajkot

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
R. Ashwin is the second Indian and ninth bowler ever to earn 500 Test wickets

R. Ashwin is the second Indian and ninth bowler ever to earn 500 Test wickets | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Over the last decade, along with a batter who is missing from the ongoing series for personal reasons, he has been the milestone man of Indian cricket. Soon after adding another feather to his cap — that of becoming only the second Indian and ninth bowler ever to earn 500 Test wickets — R. Ashwin was content and stressed he isn’t interested in setting his eyes on Mt. 620.

The only other bowler with more Test wickets than him is Anil Kumble, the legendary leg-spinner. But Ashwin is not even thinking of getting closer to Kumble’s tally of 619 wickets. “No, that’s 120 wickets away man. You know I’m 37-years-old. I don’t know what’s in store next or what’s in store in the next two months. You play this series, and then what lies ahead, You really don’t know. I don’t want to really jump the gun. I have kept it this way for the last four-five years and it’s been very simple. And it’s worked for me. Why change anything that’s working for you?”

Also read: IND vs ENG Tests | Ashwin has carved a niche in his own unique way

Ashwin reflected on his achievement. “It’s been a very long journey. I don’t exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner. I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance, and when I walked into the CSK dressing room, Muttiah Muralitharan didn’t want to bowl with the new ball, and eventually I got tossed the new ball,” Ashwin recalled.

ALSO READ
Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Test against England due to mother’s illness

“I had a reasonable First Class start to my life. First Class career was pretty good, but nevertheless, the stage in the IPL made me visible to a lot of people, and I eventually got my Test debut. People doubted whether I could be a Test bowler, and yeah, 10-13 years later, not bad. Not a bad achievement, so I’m pretty glad.”

He may have downplayed his achievement, but Ashwin admitted on having “fought a level of perception” not just on the cricket field but “in my life”. “In the last five-six years, I have actually not cared about it (what others think of me). I can’t keep proving everybody wrong or I can’t prove everybody right. I am glad that somebody is happy and somebody is not, but I need to be happy.”

“I am in a really good space in my life and I want this to continue, and I don’t want to let go of the love for the game. At one point in my life, I was in a really dark space, and I didn’t want to watch the game, and that’s not where I want to go in my life ever again.”

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.