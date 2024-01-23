GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ind vs Eng Tests | England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival delayed due to visa issues

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, is one of three uncapped players named in the England squad for the India Test tour

January 23, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Reuters
File picture of England bowler Shoaib Bashir, who is in the national squad to play in the Test series against India

File picture of England bowler Shoaib Bashir, who is in the national squad to play in the Test series against India | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India for the five-match Test series has been delayed by visa issues, head coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, is one of three uncapped players named in the England squad for the upcoming series, which kicks off in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"He's got a couple of issues with his visa coming through... we're confident on the back of the help from the (Indian cricket board) and the Indian government that it will sort itself out pretty quickly as well," McCullum told reporters.

People of Pakistani origin are required to submit additional details for obtaining an Indian visa, according to the website of the Indian High Commission in London.

India-England Test match in Hyderabad a sellout, says HCA

In February, visa issues delayed Australian batter Usman Khawaja's arrival in India. In September, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote to the ICC alleging delay in issuing visas for the Pakistan team ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India.

McCullum said he hoped the 20-year-old spinner would join the rest of the team on Tuesday.

"We're hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we'll get him to sink his teeth into this series," he added.

