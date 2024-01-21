GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs ENG Test series | England batsman Brook to miss series, returns home for personal reasons

England and Wales Cricket Board said it will announce a replacement for Brook in due course for the series, beginning at Hyderabad from January 25.

January 21, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - London

PTI
England batsman Harry Brook. File

England batsman Harry Brook. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

England’s Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on January 21.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will announce a replacement for Brook in due course for the series, beginning at Hyderabad from January 25.

Brook had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the team for a preparatory camp ahead of the series.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,” the ECB statement read.

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.

The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course,” it further read.

Brook made his Test debut in 2022 against South Africa, while his last appearance in England whites was against Australia at the Oval in July 2023.

The 24-year-old Yorkshire batsman has so far played 12 Tests making 1181 runs at an average of 61 with four hundreds and seven fifties.

Brook’s impressive effort had helped England clean sweep the series against Pakistan in late 2022. He was the Player of the Series after making 468 runs from five innings at an average of 93.60.

