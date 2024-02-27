Ind vs Eng Test series | In Dhruv Jurel, it finally feels like India has found a capable understudy to Rishabh Pant

February 27, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - RANCHI

In December 2022, when Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash, things looked gloomy for Indian cricket. While the nation was glad that he survived the accident, not having the maverick cricketer for an extended period felt like a punch in the gut.

The then 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter was India’s X factor, who had played defining roles in two series wins that year — against Sri Lanka at home and Bangladesh away. He had also scored two first-rate hundreds — albeit in losing causes — against South Africa in Cape Town (Jan 2022) and against England in Birmingham (July).

Thirteen Tests and nearly 13 months since Pant last played for India, it finally feels like there is a capable understudy in Dhruv Jurel. The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh wicket-keeper made his debut against England in Rajkot, and produced a Player-of-the-Match performance in Ranchi as India secured the series 3-1.

The team-management zeroed in on Jurel after much trial and error. In the 11 Tests prior to his debut, three different ‘keepers were tried — K.S. Bharat, Ishan Kishan and K.L. Rahul.

Bharat, a seasoned First Class player and a fine gloveman, didn’t impress as a batter, scoring just 221 runs from 12 innings at 20.09. Kishan, a sensational white-ball batter, made his India bow in the West Indies and played two Tests, but has since fallen down the pecking order, with questions raised over his commitment towards red-ball cricket.

Rahul kept wickets in the two Tests in South Africa, but that was more a bespoke approach for quick pitches, and not the turners one sees in India.

Jurel, in his two Tests against England so far, has impressed both as a ‘keeper and batter. The Agra native came in having played just 15 First Class matches and not all of them as a wicket-keeper.

But his work against the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja belied his lack of experience. Either while diving down the leg-side, or leaping high above or standing up to the stumps, his dexterity and reflexes stood out.

“His keeping was something to watch - I think Ben Foakes [England ‘keeper’] has a little man crush on him there,” said Ben Stokes. “There’s been some talent that’s emerged in this series and Jurel is one of them.”

As a batter, he left an even bigger imprint, coming up with a 90 and 39 n.o., both under pressure. In the first-innings, he scored at a strike-rate of 60.40 and in the second at 50.64. For someone who first made waves by striking in the 170s as an Impact Player in the IPL, the numbers were remarkable.

“It’s a different side to his game,” said Joe Root, who was Jurel’s teammate at Rajasthan Royals. “His ability to strike cleanly and blast the ball to all parts from ball one is impressive. But to be able to transfer skills to Test format [means] he has got very sound technique. He has also kept really well and he is going to be a very good player for many years to come.”

