Ind vs Eng | Shubhman Gill sustains blow on left forearm while fielding

India's Shubman Gill bats in the nets during training at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai

16 February 2021 11:01 IST

The talented Gill has shown glimpses of his class in this series without quite turning on the heat.

Shubman Gill did not come out for fielding here on Tuesday. Mayank Agarwal did the job for him. The BCCI said Gill had taken a hit on his forearm while fielding at short-leg during the England second innings on Monday.

Gill was in considerable pain later and underwent precautionary scans, the results of which are yet to come.

Cheteshwar Pujara, injured during batting, has made a good recovery