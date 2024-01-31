GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs ENG | Shami's absence won't increase Bumrah's workload: Irfan Pathan

"I have been a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude, especially in Test cricket, the way he has given priority to Test cricket despite injuries," he said

January 31, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
India’s Jasprit Bumrah and England batsman Ollie Pope during fourth day of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah and England batsman Ollie Pope during fourth day of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Jasprit Bumrah's workload might have increased in Mohammed Shami's absence but India's pace spearhead is in a much better shape right now in terms of fitness to handle the rigours of Test cricket, feels former all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Bumrah, who had a lower back stress fracture in 2022, underwent a surgery in New Zealand and was out of competitive cricket for a period of 11 months. He returned during Ireland T20I series in August last year and has remained injury free since then.

ALSO READ
India vs England test series: second match to begin in Visakhapatnam from February 2; entry from 8 a.m.

But the absence of Shami, who is out with a left ankle injury since his stellar performance in last year's ODI World Cup, has definitely put extra pressure on Bumrah, who is leading India's attack against England in the ongoing five-match Test series.

"Obviously, Shami's absence does have an effect but that does not mean chances of injury will increase for Bumrah. His action is absolutely perfect now," Pathan told PTI TV.

Since his return Bumrah has increased his run-up by a step and also a bigger follow through which puts less load on the back because of his slinging action.

ALSO READ
Ashwin retains top spot, Bumrah moves to forth in ICC Test rankings

Pathan said there is definitely extra pressure on Bumrah in Shami's absence as the duo share a healthy bowling partnership.

“When there is pressure from both sides, whether it is Shami taking wickets from one side or Bumrah working quietly from one side...”

"Bumrah is taking wickets and Shami is working quietly, their partnership not only reduces the pressure on each other but also augurs well for the team," the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

Pathan is in awe of Bumrah's dedication and attitude towards the traditional format of the game.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG second Test | India’s conundrum ahead of Visakhapatnam Test

"I have been a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah's attitude, especially in Test cricket, the way he has given priority to Test cricket despite injuries," he said.

"Even if he gets injured, I will salute him because he is trying his best. We all have to always keep this in mind."

Having lost the first Test against England by 28 runs in Hyderabad, India will look to bounce back and level the series when the second match starts in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.