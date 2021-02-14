Ind vs Eng second Test | Was angry but it did not cost us, says Leach

Chennai

14 February 2021 03:58 IST

England spinner talks about missing out on a wicket due to an umpiring error.

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach said that while it was frustrating to lose a wicket to an umpiring error on Saturday, the fact that it didn't cost the team much cushioned the blow.

Commenting on the Ajinkya Rahane referral for a catch at short-leg, Leach said, “We were trying to get them to roll it [the footage] through. Because we felt it [the nick] had come after it [passed the bat]. They then checked the lbw which we knew wasn't out. Obviously it is a mistake and these things happen.

“At that time I was angry, but getting a wicket the next over makes it easier. It did not cost us much and we got our review back which is also important,” he added.

On the stumping call against Rohit Sharma, the 29-year-old said, “Ben [Foakes] didn't say he was definitely out as he wasn’t sure. From behind, I thought it might get given but from side-on it was hard to tell. So I wouldn’t want to comment.”

He said there was more turn on this pitch than the first one they played on, but backed his team’s batsmen to do well.

We can bat well too

“This pitch is a bit drier and spinning. But as you saw with Rohit and Rahane, once you get a partnership going and with an older ball, it gets easier. We have to believe we can do the same thing when we bat.”