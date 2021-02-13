Ind vs Eng second Test | TV umpire comes under the scanner

Chennai

Anil Chaudhary in the eye of a storm with two ordinary decisions.

Umpire Anil Chowdhary found the seat of the third umpire rather hot on a sultry afternoon here on Saturday.

The Englishmen were left visibly disappointed after umpire Chowdhary ruled ‘not out’ following an English review in the 75th over of the innings.

Ajinkya Rahane, on 66, pushed forward to England left-arm spinner Jack Leach and the Englishmen were convinced that the Indian batsman was caught at short-leg.

On-field umpire Virender Sharma ruled ‘not out’ and the decision was referred to the television umpire Chowdhary.

He saw the footage till the ball passed the bat — there was no contact between the bat and the ball till this point — and declined England’s review.

However, subsequent replays showed the ball, after passing the bat, had made contact with the pad and then bounced off the glove to Ollie Pope at short-leg.

The English players who saw the replay on the big screen quickly pointed out to umpire Sharma that they were actually reviewing for a catch off the glove.

Chowdhary, then, checked for a leg-before decision and soon negated it since the ball pitched outside leg. Did Sharma communicate England’s clarification to Chowdhary?

Minutes later, match referee Javagal Srinath, who must have seen the footage and made use of the snicko, reinstated England’s review.

Rules say an unsuccessful review can be reinstated by the match referee if it had occurred due to a failure of technology.

In the 71st over, Rohit Sharma (on 159) survived a review for a stumping off Leach when his foot appeared to be on the line, which is out. It did appear that all the angles were not provided to the third umpire by the broadcaster.

Both the unsuccessful referrals did not prove costly for England as both Rohit and Rahane were out soon.

Even technology can fail sometimes. Here it appeared there was both human and technical failures.