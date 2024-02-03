IND vs ENG second Test | England bowls out India for 396

February 03, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against England on Saturday.

Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and seven sixes to steer India to the total which came off 112 overs.

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England.

Brief Scores

India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138).

