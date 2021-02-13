Ind vs Eng second Test | Rohit guides India to 106/3 at lunch

Axar Patel, right, relaxes after the net session in Chepauk.

Chennai

13 February 2021 10:43 IST

In-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma hit a strokeful half-century to steer India to 106 for three at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against England, here on Saturday.

Rohit smashed 13 boundaries and one six to remain unbeaten on 80 off 78 balls while giving him company at the break was Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 5.

Opting to bat on a turning Chepauk track, India lost three wickets in the opening session in the form of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

While Pujara made a 58-ball 21 and together with Rohit stitched 85 runs for the second wicket, Gill and Kohli were out for ducks.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 106 for 3 in 26 overs (Rohit Sharma 80 batting; Olly Stone 1/14, Jack Leach 1/23).

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.