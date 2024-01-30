GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ind vs Eng | Mark Wood accepted limited role in 1st Test win

Captain Ben Stokes opted to go for four spinners, with Wood being the sole seamer in the starting line-up, and the move paid off

January 30, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Reuters
England’s bowler Mark Wood during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 28, 2024.

England’s bowler Mark Wood during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

England quick Mark Wood said he has no complaints about his limited role in their thrilling win over India in the first test in Hyderabad despite bowling just eight overs in the second innings.

Ollie Pope's knock of 196 and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley inspired England to a 28-run victory on Sunday in the opener of a five-match series.

Captain Ben Stokes opted to go for four spinners, with Wood being the sole seamer in the starting line-up, and the move paid off as they handed India just their fourth defeat in their last 48 home Tests.

"When we were at the ground, he (Stokes) said probably one or two," Wood told ESPNcricinfo. "I mean, I thought I may not even open the bowling second innings. But it was like, 'one over; that's it'.

"Very rarely would you think you'd bowl one over and then be off. But weirdly, I trust what he says. One over? Right, okay, I'll give it everything for this over.

"And then he said 'rest' and I'm not annoyed. Like, I get it, we're going to spin now. So it's just a bit different."

India quick Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the test, including four for 41 runs in the second innings. Wood went wicket-less after bowling 25 overs in the match.

"Bumrah didn't do me any favours by bowling like a genius," Wood said. "I'm disappointed that I didn't get any wickets but not really fussed, because the team played amazing."

Wood said the victory would have given the hosts "something to think about" for the remainder of the series.

"India have got the potential to produce any wicket here," he added. "I've played in World Cup games and Indian Premier League games where it's seamed, flat pitches, spinning wickets."

The second Test will take place in Visakhapatnam from February 2-6.

