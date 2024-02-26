February 26, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Ranchi

India reached 118 for three at lunch on day four of the fourth Test against England, needing another 74 runs to seal the series here on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) after India resumed the innings at 40 for no loss.

Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan to becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket

Rajat Patidar (0) suffered another failure in the series.

Shubman Gill (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) were in the middle at the break.

Scoreboard at lunch

England 1st Innings: 353

India 1st innings: 307

England 2nd innings: 145

India 2nd Innings

(Overnight: 40 for no loss): Rohit Sharma c Foakes b Hartley 55 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Anderson b Root 37 Shubman Gill not out 18 Rajat Patidar c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 0 Ravindra Jadeja not out 3 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5 Total: (For 3 wickets in 37 overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-99, 3-100 Bowling: Joe Root 6-0-21-1, Tom Hartley 13-1-40-1, Shoaib Bashir 15-3-40-1, James Anderson 3-1-12-0.

