IND vs ENG fifth Test | I don’t know what Bazball means: Rohit

March 07, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - DHARAMSHALA

A relaxed Rohit Sharma, with the series in the bag, was at his candid best as he reflected on the four Tests so far. He termed it “a series of comebacks” for his triumphant team. Rohit went on to admit that he did not know what Bazball meant. The India skipper was at his witty best on Wednesday.

When reminded of England opener Ben Duckett’s view that some of the Indian batters could be influenced by the Bazball, Rohit said: “There was this guy called Rishabh Pant in our team... probably, Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him bat.”

On the eve of the final Test, Rohit spoke about the lessons learnt.

“I didn’t study much in school but I do study the opposition a lot while playing cricket. I enjoy that process of learning as a batter and captain. Ahead of any series, I have always tried to understand both teams and plan accordingly. I have multiple duties. Firstly, I am a batter. If I get out, I need to plan who to promote up the order. On the field, it’s about gauging the wicket according to our bowling strength.

“This is a series of comebacks and we made good comebacks, from being down in one session to dominating the next. After losing the first Test, despite being ahead in the game, we absorbed pressure and put it back on the opposition.

“This has been satisfying, especially with a group of boys who have not been under such pressure. International cricket pressure is different and Test cricket is totally different. A lot of players handled it well, stabilised the team and put it ahead. The last Test was a perfect example of our good comebacks.”

Rohit’s take on Bazball was also candid. “I honestly don’t know what Bazball means — whether it is to go and strike, whether it’s to defend or wait for a loose ball. I haven’t seen wild swings from anyone. England have played better cricket than the last series that they played here. You got to give credit to their batters who got big hundreds here. They applied their methods to get success and they got it.

“I still don’t know what that (Bazball) means.”