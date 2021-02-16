Ind vs Eng | Bairstow, Wood back; Moeen to return home

CHENNAI

16 February 2021 22:57 IST

England selectors on Tuesday brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to its squad for the day/night Test against India, starting in Ahmedabad on Febriary 24.

The selectors also decided to send all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played in the second game, back to England as part of their rotation policy to manage workload of the players.

Bairstow was given a rest after the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he had scores of 47, 35 not out, 28 and 29.

Wood was also given a break after the series in the island nation where he went wicket-less in the first Test and took three wickets in the second.

Squad for Third Test: Joe Root (Capt.), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.