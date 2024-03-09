ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Eng 5th Test | India close in on victory, reduce England to 103/5 at lunch

March 09, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Dharamsala

Test centurion Ashwin picked up 4 wickets as England trail India by 156 runs

PTI

R. Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of England batsman Zak Crawley on the third day of the final Test match at HPCA Ground in Dharamshala on March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Hosts India inched closer towards an innings victory as they reduced England to 103 for 5 at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.

Playing his 100th Test, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared four top-order wickets, giving away 55 runs. Kuldeep Yadav (1/9) picked one.

INFOGRAPHIC | R. Ashwin’s journey to 100 Tests, 500 wickets

Joe Root was in the middle when lunch was taken after Ashwin bowled rival skipper Ben Stokes. England still trail India by 156 runs.

Earlier, veteran England seamer Jimmy Anderson became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets when he dismissed Kuldeep.

Resuming from the overnight score of 473/8, India were all out within 20 minutes of play, adding only four runs to the total.

India lead the series 3-1.

Brief Scores

England: 218 and 103 for 5 in 22.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 39, Joe Root 34 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/55)

India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Subman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173).

