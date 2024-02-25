GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India need 192 runs to win 4th Test against England

Ashwin had taken three wickets in quick succession to help India make a comeback after the hosts conceded a 46-run first-innings lead

February 25, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Indian players celebrate the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes during the third day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at JSCA International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Indian players celebrate the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes during the third day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at JSCA International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets as England were bowled out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a 192-run target in the final session on day 3 of the fourth Test being played here on Sunday.

Resuming at 120/5 post tea, England could not deny chinaman bowler Kuldeep, who kept troubling the visiting team batters consistently while adding more wickets to his tally.

Having snaffled the key wickets of Zak Crawley (60) and Ben Stokes (4) in the second session, Kuldeep dismissed Tom Hartley (7) and Ollie Robinson (0) in the third session.

Ashwin had taken three wickets in quick succession to help India make a comeback after the hosts conceded a 46-run first-innings lead.

The senior-most bowler in the line-up, Ashwin, returned into the attack to complete his 35th five-for in Test cricket, while also going past former skipper Anil Kumble to have taken most wickets in the format for India at home.

Brief scores: England 353 & 145 in 53.5 overs (Zak Crawley 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/51, Kuldeep Yadav 4/22) lead India 307 by 191 runs.

