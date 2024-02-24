GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ind vs Eng 4th Test | Root remains unbeaten as India bowl out England for 353

February 24, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
England’s Joe Root and Ollie Robinson take a run during the second day of fouth Test match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 24, 2024 in Ranchi.

England’s Joe Root and Ollie Robinson take a run during the second day of fouth Test match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 24, 2024 in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 as India bowled out England for 353 in their first innings on the second day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Former England skipper Root scored 10 boundaries during his unconquered 274-ball innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson completed their century stand for the eighth wicket to take England forward.

In the process, Robinson (58 off 96) hit his maiden Test half-century.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) picked up all the three remaining wickets in the morning session of the second day.

Debutant Akash Deep (3/83) impressed on the first day, while Mohammed Siraj (2/78) picked up two wickets.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 353 all out in 104.5 overs (Joe Root not out 122, Ollie Robinson 58, Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38, Ben Foakes 47; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83, Mohammed Siraj 2/78).

