ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Eng 4th Test | England win toss, opt to bat

February 23, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Ranchi

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.

PTI

Ben Duckett of England bats during day one of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 23, 2024 in Ranchi, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against India in the fourth Test on Friday.

England brought in Shoaib Bashir and Ollie Robinson in their playing XI, while India made just one change, handing fast bowler Akash Deep his maiden Test cap in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested.

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has left the tour for personal reasons, while Robinson was picked ahead of Mark Wood.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Test cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US