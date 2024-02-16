Ind vs Eng 3rd Test | India all out for 445 in first innings on Day 2

February 16, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Rajkot

India were all out for 445 in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck fine hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made a promising start to his Test career with an impressive 62 off 66 balls.

In his first international outing, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel too batted very well for a neat 46 off 104 balls and the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with 37 while sharing a 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

India resumed the second day on their overnight score of 326/5 with Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (1) at the crease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out at the start of second day as India slipped to 331/7. Ashwin and Jurel then steadied the innings.

For England, returning pacer Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/114 in 27.5 overs.

Scorecard

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 326/5) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0 Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5 Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112 Sarfaraz Khan run out 62 Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4 Dhruv Jurel c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 46 Ravichandran Ashwin c James Anderson b Rehan Ahmed 37 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Mark Wood 26 Mohammed Siraj not out 3 Extras (B-2, LB-4, NB-2, W-1) 9

Total (all out in 130.5 overs): 445

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331,8-408, 9-415, 10-445.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 27.5-2-115-4, Tom Hartley 40-7-109-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 22-2-85-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT