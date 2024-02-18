GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 4 | Gill, Jaiswal power India to position of strength, hosts lead by 440 runs

With overall lead stretched to 440 runs and the welcome return of Ravichandran Ashwin firmed up India’s grip as only one team can win the game from this point

February 18, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Rajkot

PTI
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) and Sarfaraz Khan run between the wickets on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India in Rajkot on Feb. 18, 2024.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) and Sarfaraz Khan run between the wickets on the fourth day of the third cricket Test match between England and India in Rajkot on Feb. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Shubman Gill missed out on a deserving ton by nine runs while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued from where he left on the third evening, taking India to commanding 314 for four at lunch on the fourth day of third Test against England.

With overall lead stretched to 440 runs and the welcome return of Ravichandran Ashwin, who had initially withdrawn from the Test due to family medical emergency, firmed up India’s grip as only one team can win the game from this point.

Having recovered from back spasms which forced him off the pitch on third day evening for 104, Jaiswal resumed from where he left off to reach 149 not out off 189 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes.

At the other end was debutant Sarfaraz Khan, is also going strong with his aggressive stroke-play, swatting away two fours and a six to reach 22 not out after an unfortunate run-out saw Gill dismissed for 91 during the opening session.

England captain Ben Stokes and team mates leave the field at lunch during day four of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Rajkot.

England captain Ben Stokes and team mates leave the field at lunch during day four of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On a docile surface, where cracks have refused to open up enough, England spinners and fast bowlers continued to toil but the Indians chipped away with stoic batting without any undue risks.

The overnight pair of Gill and Kuldeep Yadav (27) frustrated England for about an hour until they were separated, adding 55 runs for the fourth wicket.

Kuldeep appeared to be busier and more aggressive than his partner Gill, using his feet well to hit Tom Hartley (1/78) for a six on one occasion.

However, a miscommunication between the two resulted in Gill being run out nine runs short of what would have been his fourth Test century and second for the series.

Kuldeep hit one from Hartley firmly towards wide mid-on and took a couple of paces for a run, but Ben Stokes was swift in getting to the ball and firing it to the bowler who broke the stumps.

Gill, who was quick to set off, made a desperate dive in return after being asked to turn back and fell a few inches short of the crease.

The India No 3 made 91 from 151 balls with nine fours and two sixes before his progression got abruptly cut off.

The disappointment was evident for the two Indians with Gill making his frustration evident while trudging off the field and Kuldeep, who had turned back his partner, collapsing on his haunches with his head bowed down.

Kuldeep’s 91-ball vigil finally ended when he edged one from Rehan Ahmed (1/64) to Joe Root at first slip.

Related Topics

Test cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.