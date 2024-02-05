ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test | Gill hurts finger, does not take field on day 4

February 05, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding on Saturday

PTI

File picture of India’s Shubman Gill | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England here.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding on Saturday.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US