Ind vs Eng 2nd Test | Gill hurts finger, does not take field on day 4

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding on Saturday

February 05, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Visakhapatnam

PTI
File picture of India’s Shubman Gill

File picture of India’s Shubman Gill | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England here.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding on Saturday.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

