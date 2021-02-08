Cricket

Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4 | Ishant Sharma becomes 3rd Indian pacer to take 300 Test wickets

The 32-year-old Ishant Sharma reached the milestone (300 wickets) in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Chennai 08 February 2021 13:57 IST
Updated: 08 February 2021 13:57 IST

The Indian fast bowler reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting his pads in England's second innings

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining legends such as Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble.

Ishant reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting his pads in England's second innings on the fourth day of the opening Test here.

Besides Kumble and Kapil, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers from the country who have reached the landmark.

Advertising
Advertising

The 32-year-old Sharma reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club.

Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).

Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.

Comments
More In Sport Cricket
Chennai
Test cricket
Read more...