Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 4 | Ishant Sharma becomes 3rd Indian pacer to take 300 Test wickets

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining legends such as Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble.
Ishant reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting his pads in England's second innings on the fourth day of the opening Test here.
Besides Kumble and Kapil, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers from the country who have reached the landmark.
The 32-year-old Sharma reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club.
Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).
Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.
