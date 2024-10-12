GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs BAN third T20I: Sanju Samson becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit T20I century

Sanju Samson has also registered the second-fastest T20I century by a full-member team

Published - October 12, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

ANI
Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring his maiden century during the third T20 international against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024.

Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring his maiden century during the third T20 international against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Sanju Samson became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Samson accomplished this feat during his side's third and final T20I against Bangladesh at Hyderabad.

Samson scored 111 runs in just 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 236.17. This was Samson's first T20I century and could just help him solidify his spot in T20Is as a first-choice wicketkeeper-batter. In 33 T20Is and 29 innings, he has scored 594 runs at an average of 22.84, with a century and two fifties.

Sanju has a fine record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring 398 runs in eight innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 162.44, with a century and two fifties. Samson has also registered the second-fastest T20I century by a full-member team (those who play Test cricket). The fastest T20I century by a full-member team player are by South Africa's David Miller and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who registered their tons in 35 balls each.

The fastest T20I century among all countries is by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who registered a 27-ball ton against Cyprus only this year in June.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After an early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, Samson (111 in 47 balls, with 11 fours and eight sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75 in 35 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) put on a quickfire 173 run stand. Following this, fiery cameos from Riyan Parag (34 in 14 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Hardik Pandya (47 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) took India to their highest T20I total of 297/6 in their 20 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3/66) was the leading bowler for Bangladesh.

Published - October 12, 2024 10:37 pm IST

