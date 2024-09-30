ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs BAN Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

Published - September 30, 2024 02:33 pm IST - Kanpur

Ravindra Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

PTI

Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wicket and also the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadeja had Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US