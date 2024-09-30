GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs BAN Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

Ravindra Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:33 pm IST - Kanpur

PTI
Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wicket and also the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham.

Ravindra Jadeja became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wicket and also the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind Ian Botham. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Jadeja had Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:33 pm IST

