IND vs BAN second Test: Records tumble as Indian batsmen smash Bangladesh bowlers

Records tumbled during the first innings day four of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh as Indian batsmen smashed Bangladesh bowlers in Kanpur on Monday (September 30, 2024)

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started positively right from the word go after Indian bowlers dismiss Bangladesh for 233.

Rohit and Jaiswal put on 55 runs for the opening partnership in just 3.5 overs. India reached fastest fifty in just 3.2 overs. India thus broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

Despite the dismissal of Rohit (23 off 11 balls), Jaiswal and Shubman Gill continued to dominate Bangladesh bowlers as India raced past 100 in just 11 overs. The previous record for the fastest team 100 was by India.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Shubman Gill (39) and Rishabh Pant (9) and Jaiswal was removed by Hasan Mehmud for 72 off 51 balls.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul joined the dominating act and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers and India raced to the fastest team 200 in just 24.2 overs. The previous record was by Australia in 2017.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 47 off just 35 balls. Rahul continued to show his class by reaching his half-century and India raced past 250 in 30.1 overs which was also a record.

