IND vs BAN second Test: Batsmen on a rampage as India records fastest team hundred and fifty

India broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies and also improved their own record to score 100 in 11 overs.

Updated - September 30, 2024 02:55 pm IST - Kanpur

PTI
Yashasvi Jaiswal being greeted by teammate Shubman Gill on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on September 30, 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal being greeted by teammate Shubman Gill on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY VERMA

Indian batters went on a rampage to better their own record of fastest team hundred in men's Test cricket while resetting the record of quickest fifty on the fourth day of the rain-affected second match against Bangladesh here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 10 fours and a six to make the fourth fastest fifty for any Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's early fireworks (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s), as the 50-run mark was breached in a mere three overs at the Green Park on Monday (September 30, 2024).

IND vs BAN Test: Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

India thus broke England's record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

While Jaiswal continued with his aggressive approach, No 3 Shubman Gill also joined in to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as India crossed the triple-figure mark in 11.overs, improving their own record.

IND vs BAN second Test: Indian bowlers restrict Bangladesh to 233

India had recorded the fastest century for any team in terms of overs faced when they went past the 100-run mark against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.

Indian batters went all guns blazing in reply to Bangladesh's 233 all out in the first innings. Only 35 overs' play was possible on the first three days of this final match due to persistent rains and ground conditions.

Published - September 30, 2024 02:54 pm IST

