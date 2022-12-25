ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs. BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 | This target is enough for a win, says Litton Das

December 25, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - MIRPUR:

India stares at defeat as Bangladesh spinners Hasan and Miraz forced the visitors to a 45 for 4 in the second Test

N. Sudarshan

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (right) celebrates with Litton Das (lift) after the dismissal of India’s Shubman Gill (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh’s second-innings top-scorer Litton Das said that the 145-run target was eminently defendable, though his side would have liked a cushion of 60 to 70 runs more.

“We always know how hard it is to bat in the fourth innings in Mirpur,” he said, at the end of Saturday’s play. “We knew that we had to give them a 200-220 target. The score that we actually put up, it is still difficult. They will be under pressure if we take one or two quick wickets. I think this target is enough for a win.”

But that confidence will always come punctuated with the fact that India still has Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to come.

“If Rishabh bats like he usually does, it will be difficult. [But] no matter how big a batter you are, if you don’t have wickets behind you, it is hard. Rishabh and [Shreyas] Iyer are definitely good players but they will be under pressure.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India pacer Mohammed Siraj remained confident of emerging victorious.

“We may have lost two wickets more than we should have and conceded some 30 runs extra, but we shouldn’t be worried,” he said. “Axar [Patel] is set and showing good intent. There is still Rishabh and Shreyas to come. So we don’t need to worry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US