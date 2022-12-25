IND vs. BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 | This target is enough for a win, says Litton Das

December 25, 2022 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - MIRPUR:

Bangladesh’s second-innings top-scorer Litton Das said that the 145-run target was eminently defendable, though his side would have liked a cushion of 60 to 70 runs more.

“We always know how hard it is to bat in the fourth innings in Mirpur,” he said, at the end of Saturday’s play. “We knew that we had to give them a 200-220 target. The score that we actually put up, it is still difficult. They will be under pressure if we take one or two quick wickets. I think this target is enough for a win.”

But that confidence will always come punctuated with the fact that India still has Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to come.

“If Rishabh bats like he usually does, it will be difficult. [But] no matter how big a batter you are, if you don’t have wickets behind you, it is hard. Rishabh and [Shreyas] Iyer are definitely good players but they will be under pressure.”

India pacer Mohammed Siraj remained confident of emerging victorious.

“We may have lost two wickets more than we should have and conceded some 30 runs extra, but we shouldn’t be worried,” he said. “Axar [Patel] is set and showing good intent. There is still Rishabh and Shreyas to come. So we don’t need to worry.”