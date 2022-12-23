ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs. BAN, 2nd Test day 2 | Taijul rocks top-order as India reach 86 for 3 at lunch

December 23, 2022 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Mirpur

Virat Kohli (18) and and Rishabh Pant (12) were at the crease.

PTI

Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam leaps in air as he celebrates the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill on the day 2of the second test cricket in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Skipper KL Rahul's wretched form with the bat continued as Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam set alarm bells ringing with three top-order wickets to leave India at an uncomfortable 86 for 3 at lunch on the day two of the second Test here on Friday.

The seasoned Virat Kohli (18 batting) was at the crease in company of Rishabh Pant (12 batting) with another 142 runs required for a first innings lead.

This was after Rahul (10) and young Shubman Gill (20) were caught plumb in-front by Taijul (3/24 in 13 overs), who was by far the best Bangladesh bowler on view.

If that wasn't enough, Cheteshwar Pujara (24), who was trying to time and again come out of his crease to smother the spin, was dismissed when an inside edge was snapped by Mominul Haque stationed at forward short leg.

Having misread the track on day one, Rahul paid the price for his ultra defensive mindset on a pitch that offered fair bit of turn even at the fag end of the opening day itself.

Not for once during his 45-ball stay did he look comfortable, save the cover driven boundary off a seamer at the start of the day. Gill, on the other end, looked more assured even as Taijul kept his deliveries on good length and bowled a nice trajectory.

The delivery that got Rahul found the Indian captain trying to get to the pitch of the delivery to defend. It seemed like an armer that came in with the angle and then straightened enough to find him trapped in-front. Bangladesh got the decision in their favour after appealing for DRS.

In case of Gill, it was more of a straightforward decision where he was caught plumb in-front as he missed the straighter one going for the sweep.

Pujara looked very assured till the time he was at the crease but with the deliveries stopping and turning, there was always the danger of that ball which would have his name written on it.

The pitch is deteriorating fast and if Bangladesh can do enough to make India chase anything in the range of 175 plus, there could be an interesting contest on cards.

Scoreboard at Lunch:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

KL Rahul lbw Taijul 10 Shubman Gill lbw Taijul 20 Cheteshwar Pujara c Mominul b Taijul 24 Virat Kohli batting 18 Rishabh Pant batting 12 Extras (NB-2) 2 Total ( For 3 wickets in 36 Overs) 86

Fall of Wickets: 1-27, 2-38, 3-72

Bangladesh Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 5-2-13-0, Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-16-0, Khaled Ahmed 5-1-19-0, Taijul Islam 13-3-24-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-1-14-0

